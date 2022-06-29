Mukesh Ambani's Z+ Security: 5 Points About The VIP Cover

Here are five points on Mr Ambani's security cover
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has Z+ security and his wife Nita Ambani has Y+, for which they pay. Z+ is the highest category of security cover accorded to President, Prime Minister and a few others.
Under this, around 50-55 armed commandos belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guard India's richest man round the clock.
The protectee also gets a bulletproof car, escort in three shifts and additional security when required. Additional cover of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos can also be provided if required.
A pilot and follow-on vehicles with commandos armed with sophisticated weapons are always with Mr Ambani every time he moves in Mumbai or any other part of country.
The security cover is provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs based on the threat perception. Its level is decided by inputs received from intelligence agencies.