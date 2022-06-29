Mukesh Ambani's Z+ Security: 5 Points About The VIP Cover

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has Z+ security and his wife Nita Ambani has Y+, for which they pay. Z+ is the highest category of security cover accorded to President, Prime Minister and a few others.

Under this, around 50-55 armed commandos belonging to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guard India's richest man round the clock.

The protectee also gets a bulletproof car, escort in three shifts and additional security when required. Additional cover of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos can also be provided if required.

A pilot and follow-on vehicles with commandos armed with sophisticated weapons are always with Mr Ambani every time he moves in Mumbai or any other part of country.