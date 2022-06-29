Mukesh Ambani Security: Supreme Court Halts Order To Summon Officials

The Supreme Court today halrted the Tripura High Court's order to summon Home Ministry officials over a petition that opposes the security provided to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family.

This came after the central government challenged the high court's decision to entertain the public interest litigation or PIL. Security provided to one family cannot be an issue of public interest, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday, arguing against the summoning of officials.

Today, the Centre informed the Supreme Court that the case was not heard in the high court yesterday as the bench was unavailable; and sought a stay order.