Mukesh Ambani Calls Amit Shah 'True Karmyogi'

Mukesh Ambani hailed Amit Shah as a "true karmyogi" and "Iron Man of India".

Highlights "Amit bhai, you are truly Iron Man of our country:" Mukesh Ambani Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is often referred to as 'Iron Man of India' Mr Ambani also backed PM's goal of making India a $5 trillion economy

Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday hailed Union Home Minister Amit Shah as a "true karmyogi" and "Iron Man of India".

Incidentally, 'Iron Man of India' is a title that is often used to refer to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Addressing the gathering at the convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University in Gandhinagar, Mukesh Ambani said: "Amit bhai, you are a true karmyogi, you are truly Iron Man of our country. Gujarat, and now India, is blessed to have a leader like you."

Amit Shah was present on the occasion.

Claiming that India was in safe hands now, Mukesh Ambani said: "Never lower the barrier of your ambitions. Never be hesitant to dream big. Ever be hopeful that India of tomorrow will create ample opportunities to fulfill your ambitions and dreams."

Amit Shah, who is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar, said in his speech: "Till 2014, there were no attempts to save India's economy. In the last five years, we have been able to make it the world's fastest-growing economy."

During his speech, Mukesh Ambani also backed the Narendra Modi government's ambitious goal of making India a $5 trillion economy.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.