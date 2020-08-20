Muharram 2020: Maharashtra Issues Guidelines In View Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Muharram 2020 image: No procession, large gatherings allowed in Maharashtra (file photo)

Muharram 2020: The Maharashtra government has issued a notice saying, Muharram should be observed keeping coronavirus guidelines in mind. Processions and large gatherings will not be allowed this year. Muharram is observed by Muslims to mourn the death of Hazrat Imam Hussain, in the battle of Karbala, in the seventh century. It marks the first and one of the sacred months of the Islamic calendar.

In the circular issued on Wednesday, the state government said, mourning processions will not be allowed this year, in line with the ban imposed on social and religious programmes by the Centre and the state government to combat COVID-19.

Muslims should observe Muharram at home like other religious programmes are being followed during the lockdown period, the circular said. People living in one society also should not congregate to observe Muharram together, and the Majlis (social, cultural or religious gathering) should be organised online adhering to norms.

The government notice also said that permission will not be given to take out Tazia (a replica of tomb of Imam Hussain) and the local administration's nod will be needed for setting up 'Chhabils' (stalls). Not more than two persons should be present at the stalls.

Water should be distributed only in sealed bottles from Chhabils and cleanliness and social distancing must be followed. Not more than four people will be allowed in any programme.

The state government urged people to undertake health initiatives like blood and plasma donation camps considering the COVID-19 situation. Observing government guidelines aimed at curbing COVID-19 will be binding on all, the notice said.