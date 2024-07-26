'Mr Minister, Please Remove Your...': Speaker Om Birla Teaches House Rules

Speaker Om Birla told an MP not to put hands inside pocket

A Union Minister drew the ire of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday after he was found chatting while putting his hand in the pocket.

"Mr Minister, please remove your hand from the pocket," the Speaker remarked during the Question Hour.

Birla then appealed to the members not to walk into the House with hands in pockets. He also urged MPs not to cross in front of a member who was raising some issue in the House.

"Whenever an honourable member is speaking, no one should cross him and sit in the seat in front of the member. You can take a seat behind," the Speaker said.

According to parliamentary rules, passing between the member addressing the House and the Chair is considered a breach of parliamentary etiquette.

