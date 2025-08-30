Lok Sabha Speaker Flags Decline In House Debates, Calls For Stronger Role Of Committees

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed deep concern over the diminishing quality of parliamentary debates and the shrinking number of sittings in both Parliament and state legislatures, warning that the credibility of democratic institutions hinges on meaningful discussion, decorum, and dialogue.

Speaking at the National Conference of Chairpersons of Committees on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Bhubaneswar, Mr Birla underscored the indispensable role of parliamentary panels in ensuring accountability and urged legislators to rise above partisan divides in the larger national interest.

This year's conference was historic, being held outside New Delhi for the first time, and saw the participation of nearly 120 delegates from across states, union territories, and Parliament. With the theme, "Role of Parliamentary and Legislative Committees on Welfare, Development and Empowerment of SCs and STs," the event sought to strengthen the constitutional safeguards and developmental agenda for marginalized communities.

Committees As Instruments Of Accountability

Mr Birla emphasised that while the House often struggles with disruptions and partisanship, parliamentary committees function as bipartisan platforms, where legislators work collectively and above party lines. "These committees ensure the government remains accountable to the people. They deliberate seriously, examine issues in detail, and present consensus-driven recommendations," he said, pointing out that committees had historically been instrumental in scrutinising budgets, reviewing welfare schemes, and shaping inclusive legislation.

He also cautioned against the decline in standards of debate, language, and conduct, noting that without meaningful dialogue, legislatures risk losing their effectiveness.

"When the quality of discussion declines, the strength of democracy is weakened. Parliamentary work must not be reduced to rhetoric - it must be about ideas, solutions, and responsibility," Mr Birla remarked.

Inclusive Governance And Welfare Focus

At the conference, Mr Birla also called for an inclusive system of governance that ensures growth for all sections of society. "Development is meaningful only when it reaches the most marginalized. Justice, equality, and rights for every citizen form the foundation of India's democracy," he said.

He urged governments to review budget allocations for SCs and STs, ensuring that schemes are implemented effectively and reach intended beneficiaries.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, speaking at the same forum, highlighted the state's extensive welfare initiatives for its large SC/ST population, which makes up about 40 per cent of the state's demography. The state has increased its SC/ST welfare budget to Rs 68,881 crore for 2025-26, initiated PM Janman schemes for three lakh Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), and established 15 Ekalavya schools serving nearly five lakh students. Patnaik also announced that tribal languages would soon be introduced in school curriculums to preserve cultural identity and aid in education.

Beyond Financial Aid: Towards Empowerment

Mr Birla noted that empowerment could not be confined to financial assistance.

"It must mean dignity, opportunity, and self-reliance," he said, calling for policies that not only alleviate poverty but also create sustainable avenues for growth. The welfare of marginalised communities, he stressed, was not merely a matter of justice but also of national progress," he said.

A Call To Legislators

Warning that public trust in institutions could erode if legislatures continued to be mired in disruption, Mr Birla called upon lawmakers to "set aside political differences when it comes to issues of national importance." He reminded delegates that India's democracy has historically drawn strength from debate and consensus and that its future vitality depended on restoring these traditions.

The conference, by shifting its venue away from the capital, also sought to symbolically decentralize parliamentary engagement and bring it closer to communities whose voices are often unheard in policymaking.