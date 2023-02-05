Upset Over Ex's Marriage, Indore Nurse Injects Self With Anesthesia, Dies: Cops

Her former boyfriend told police that he had told her that they would never marry. (Representational)

A 27-year-old nurse allegedly died by suicide after injecting herself an overdose of anaesthesia due to a failed love affair in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday.

Pooja Ganjan allegedly injected herself with an overdose of anaesthesia at her house two days ago, inspector Sanjay Shukla of Aerodrome police station told PTI.

The victim's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem on Saturday, he said.

The woman left behind a two-page note, in which she said that she was in a relationship with a colleague in the hospital. But he took up a job in another medical facility and married another woman, Shukla said quoting the letter.

In a statement to the police, the victim's former boyfriend claimed that while he did have an affair with the woman, he had made it clear to her that they would not tie the knot, as his family had fixed his marriage elsewhere, the official added.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)