Govind Singh Replaces Kamal Nath As Leader Of Opposition In Madhya Pradesh

Govind Singh replaced Kamal Nath as leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh.

Senior Congress leader Dr Govind Singh has replaced Kamal Nath as leader of opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, an official said on Tuesday.

Former MP chief minister and Congress veteran Kamal Nath resigned from the post of leader of opposition last week, adhering to the party's 'one person-one post' policy.

Later, seven-time MLA Govind Singh was appointed leader of the Congress Legislature Party in the state.

A P Singh, principal secretary to MP's assembly, issued the notification on Monday to nominate Govind Singh as the LoP, the official said.

The Congress leader, who represents Lahar seat in Bhind district, is the state Assembly's 25th LoP.

Mr Nath will continue as president of the Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due next year.