Upset Over Not Getting Leaves For Her House Inauguration, Bureaucrat Resigns In Madhya Pradesh

Chhatarpur Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre

Chhatarpur Deputy Collector Nisha Bangre has resigned after she did not get permission to attend the inauguration of her newly constructed house from the state government.

Nisha Bangre, who was posted as Deputy Collector in Chhatarpur, resigned from the post on Thursday.

According to her resignation letter, a copy of which is with ANI, she wrote, "I am deeply hurt by the letter of the department for not allowing me to attend the inauguration programme of my own house. My religious sentiments have also been hurt by not allowing me to have a darshan of a religious programme at the said function. Therefore, I do not think it is right to continue service in the post of Deputy Collector by compromising on my fundamental rights, religious beliefs, and constitutional values. So, I resign from the post of Deputy Collector with immediate effect on June 22."

After the resignation, rumours prevailed in the corridors of power that Bangre was likely to join politics and would contest elections in the upcoming assembly polls to be held later this year.

Speaking to ANI, Bangre called the rumours baseless and said that she resigned because the state government did not grant permission to attend the inauguration of her house, which is scheduled to be held on June 25.

"I have no such aim, and no such proposal (to join politics) has come to me from any political party. My resignation has nothing to do with politics. The inauguration of my house is scheduled, a religious event, Lord Buddha's ashes are arriving in the programme; and I am not being allowed to attend it, and this kind of behaviour is not tolerable at all," she said.

When asked about contesting the elections, she replied that if any proposal came, she would think about it.