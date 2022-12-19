'Moving Closer To Our Dream': Goa Chief Minister On Liberation Day

He said the sacrifices and efforts of the revolutionary freedom fighters will be eternally cherished.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant today extended greetings on the occasion of the state's Liberation Day and said they were steadily inching closer towards the dream of a "Golden Goa".

The coastal state was liberated from the Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.

"It is a pride to be a part of the progressive journey of Goa's Development. We are steadily inching closer to our dream of a 'Golden Goa'. Warm greetings to the people of Goa on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay," Mr Sawant said in a message on Twitter.

"I take this opportunity to salute the brave soldiers of Indian Armed Forces who led 'Operation Vijay' and bestowed the state of Goa with 'Liberation' from a centuries long colonial oppression," he added.

