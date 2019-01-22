Mounted Police Banned For Private Functions In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh government prohibits the use of mounted police at private events (Representational)

The Uttar Pradesh government has banned the use of mounted police for private occasions. Mounted police can now strictly be used for government functions.

The state government today issued an order banning the use of mounted police for weddings, birthday parties or any other private occasion.

Senior police officer, Bijay Kumar Maurya issued an order to all officers in-charge of various district police stations and the chief of the Police Academy in Moradabad and Sitapur.

The mounted police units are those who patrol on horseback or camelback in certain areas. They are generally deployed for crowd control because of their mobility and advantage of height.

Mounted police units were common during the British Rule in India. These units are still used by the Gujarat Police, Kolkata Police, Kerala Police and Karnataka Police.