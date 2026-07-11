Mountains Of Cash, Weapons Found At Don Baba Farzan's Home In Maharashtra

In a high-profile operation this morning, a massive raid was conducted on the luxurious bungalow of Baba Farzan - the infamous Don who once instilled fear across Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar during the 1990s, with the police finding mountains of cash stored in rooms.

The raids took place just six months after the don's death due to illness.

According to officials, Farzan's second wife, Sheela Ganpatrao Salve (52), was present at the house when the Crime Branch officials arrived.

During the search, officials found a total of Rs 5,26,29,560 unaccounted cash - which included Rs 100 and Rs 200 notes, besides a large quantity of small bundles of Rs 50, 20, and Rs 10 notes. The officials had to bring in five currency counting machines to determine the exact amount. They also found a large number of weapons in the house worth Rs 5,50,000 - these included two pistols with magazines, four rifles, 12-bore rifles, two air guns, a .22 rifle, one sword, three daggers, 17 kinds of knives, and 21 other sharp weapons.

Additionally, gold jewellery worth Rs 21,34,350, silver worth Rs 8,09,248, and 45 liquor bottles from various foreign and renowned companies valued at Rs 34,836 were also found at the house.

Initial investigation revealed that the licenses for the 12-bore and 0.22mm rifles, a pistol, and a revolver were registered in the name of Baba Farzan. However, the police did not find any valid license or documents for the second pistol recovered.

Officials believe that the financial documents, bank accounts, and documents related to benami properties recovered from Farzan's house could uncover links to several unsolved criminal cases dating back to the 1990s.

Who was Baba Farzan?

In the 1990s, Don Baba Farzan established a strong influence and terror in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and its surrounding areas. His name was involved in the settlement of many major disputes, extortions, and land disputes in the city at that time.

Originally from the Rohila Gali area in the city, Farzan once served as the labour union president in the 1980s and 1990s.

He was accused of four serious criminal offenses, including rioting, assault, attempted murder, and kidnapping.

Over the past few years, Farzan's active influence on the criminal network had diminished significantly due to illness and advancing age. He died about six months ago due to a prolonged illness, following which the police launched the major operation at premises linked to him.