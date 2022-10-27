Most Non-BJP Chief Ministers Skip Amit Shah's Meeting

Amit Shah led a 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of all states. (File)

Most of the non-BJP Chief Ministers holding the charge of their Home Departments on Thursday skipped the 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of all states organised by the Centre in Haryana's Surajkund.

Non-BJP Chief Ministers holding the home portfolios who did not attend the meeting on Thursday include Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Naveen Patnaik (Odisha), M K Stalin (Tamil Nadu) and Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan).

Only two non-BJP chief ministers, Punjab's Bhagwant Mann and Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan, attended the conference being chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

While Mr Mann belongs to the Aam Aadmi Party, Mr Vijayan is from the CPI-M.

Congress ruled Chhattisgarh's Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu attended the meeting but another opposition-ruled state Telangana's Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali did not attend it.

The non-BJP states were mostly either represented by a cabinet minister or a minister of state holding charge of the home department or senior officials.

BJP chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai (Karnataka) and Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat) too did not the meeting.

Apart from Mr Mann and Mr Vijayan, the chief ministers who are attending the two-day conference which began on Thursday are Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), N Biren Singh (Manipur), Pramod Sawant (Goa), Manik Saha (Tripura), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) and Prem Singh Tamang (Sikkim).

Apart from Mr Tamang, all the Chief Ministers are from the BJP. Mr Tamang is from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, a constituent of the NDA.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who is the administrator of Chandigarh, and Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, currently under the central rule, attended the meeting.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Phadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister of Nagaland Y Patton also attended the meeting. Both are from the BJP.

During the 'Chintan Shivir', a host of internal security issues, including checking cybercrimes, ensuring women's security and coastal security will be discussed, according to officials.