'Most Befitting Place': Army Amid Row Over 1971 Pakistan Surrender Painting

The iconic painting captures the moment of Pakistan's surrender after the 1971 war

Responding to the row over the removal of the iconic picture depicting Pakistan's surrender after the 1971 war, the Indian Army has said the painting has been installed at its "most befitting place" -- the Manekshaw Centre named after 1971 war hero and Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw. This installation was done yesterday on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, which marked 43 years of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the birth of Bangladesh.

"On the occasion of #VijayDiwas, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi #COAS, along with the President #AWWA, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, installed the iconic 1971 surrender painting to its most befitting place, The Manekshaw Centre, named after the Architect and the Hero of 1971 War, Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Senior hierarchy & serving officers of #IndianArmy and #Veterans were present on this occasion," the Army said in a post on X.

"This painting is a testament to one of the greatest military victories of #IndianArmedForces and the commitment of #India for justice & humanity for all. Its placement at the #ManekshawCentre #NewDelhi will benefit a large audience due to substantial footfall of diverse audience & dignitaries from #India and abroad at this venue," it said.

On the occasion of #VijayDiwas, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi#COAS, along with the President #AWWA, Mrs Sunita Dwivedi, installed the iconic 1971 surrender painting to its most befitting place, The Manekshaw Centre, named after the Architect and the Hero of 1971… pic.twitter.com/t9MfGXzwmH — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 16, 2024

Earlier, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raised the issue in Lok Sabha. In her Zero Hour reference, Ms Gandhi Vadra remembered the role of the Indian Army in the 1971 war and noted that the iconic picture of Pakistan's surrender had been removed from the Army Headquarters.

The picture, which captures the signing of the Instrument of Surrender, shows Lieutenant General Jagjit Singh Aurora of the Indian Army and Lieutenant General AAK Niazi of the Pakistan Army, besides several other top Army officers.

The spot in Army headquarters that was early occupied by the Pakistan surrender painting now has a painting titled 'Karm Kshetra', according to several reports. This shows Pangong Tso and India's capabilities along the Line of Actual Control with China. Snow-capped mountains can also be seen. Images of Chanakya, Garuda and a Krishna driving Arjuna's chariot are seen with tanks and helicopters, juxtaposing mythology and military capabilities.

Incidentally, a new Thal Sena Bhawan has been planned opposite the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi Cantonment to house various arms of Army Headquarters that are currently spread across Delhi.