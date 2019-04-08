More Paper Trail Machines To Be Used In Polls On Supreme Court's Order

The Supreme Court ordered the Election Commission to count more VVPATs

The Election Commission today said it will deploy more VVPATs or paper trail machines from one to five in every assembly segment. The poll body's decision came after the Supreme Court today ordered it to ensure high degree of accuracy in the national elections starting Thursday.

The Election Commission said results could be delayed by five days if 50 per cent of VVPATs in every assembly segment is counted. But since the top court's order is only for five VVPATs, the delay would be marginal - an hour or so, sources said.

"We will make all out efforts to operationalise and implement the directions of the Supreme Court with immediate effect," an Election Commission source said.

The Supreme Court's order came on a petition by leaders of 21 opposition parties who wanted the number of VVPATs to be increased to 50 per cent in every assembly segment. Allegations of electronic voting machine or EVM tampering have been a constant feature of political fights in election season.

The Election Commission said that based on inputs from the Indian Statistical Institute, a sample survey of 479 assembly segments would generate 99.99 per cent accuracy.

But if 50 per cent VVPATs in every assembly segment were to be counted, it may delay the results by five-six days, the Election Commission said. It also pointed out infrastructure and workforce issues, such as it needs a minimum team of three officers to count VVPATs.

The poll body at present matches VVPAT slips of 4,125 EVMs under the "one EVM per assembly segment" guidelines. Now following the Supreme Court order, the Election Commission will have to count the VVPAT slips of 20,625 EVMs - or five EVMs per assembly constituency.

