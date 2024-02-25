'More Than 65% People Want Narendra Modi To Be PM Again': Ajit Pawar

He asked his supporters not to make statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment.

A vast majority of people of the country want Narendra Modi to be prime minister for a third term and everyone in the ruling alliance in Maharashtra is working towards this goal, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.

Addressing a farmers' rally in Baramati here, he said he was starting his campaign (for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls) from his "home ground". Mr Pawar is the local MLA.

"You have always showered me with blessings and that is I am standing in front of you. You helped me become Pune district's guardian minister," he told the gathering.

"More than 65 per cent people want Narendra Modi to be PM again. In the coming days, I'll work hard and everyone will be surprised. The Mahayuti (ruling alliance) will work together to ensure NDA wins 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls," he asserted.

He asked his supporters not to make statements that would create rifts or hurt any segment, adding that all must forget differences and work unitedly over the next few months for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We want to march on the path of development. So we must elect such an MP who has a thought process similar to ours," he said.

The ruling alliance comprises the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Nationalist Congress Party.

