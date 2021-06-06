More States To Ease Covid Curbs From Tomorrow As Daily Cases Drop

India's positivity rate has dropped to 5.62%, official data showed (Representational)

Haryana and Sikkim were the latest to extend their Covid-induced lockdowns from Monday but have eased the curbs like several other states, including Maharashtra, that have announced cautious steps towards restarting activities after over a month following a dip in Covid cases.

"The state government is taking a calculated risk and hence people have to take care of themselves. Nothing is going to be eased immediately," Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said ahead of the start of the "five-tier" unlock process based on weekly positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts.

Mr Thackeray had emphasised that the local administration will take decisions on whether to ease restrictions and further tighten them.

In the country's financial capital Mumbai, restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from tomorrow but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut as the metropolis has been categorised under level 3 of the "unlock" plan.

However, the national capital, which began the unlock exercise from May 31 will see further easing of restrictions from tomorrow, with the government allowing resumption of metro services at 50 percent capacity and reopening of markets and malls on an odd-even basis.

Officials said teams of police and district administration have been deployed across the city to enforce Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Possible super spreader areas like prominent markets, malls and liquor stores that attract large crowds have been marked for strict compliance with precautions like the use of face masks and social distancing.

This month, several states and Union Territories have begun easing the lockdown restrictions which they first began imposing mid-April as the second Covid wave hit the country. But the Centre has cautioned that the unlock process has to be slow and that Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be strictly followed.

"Whatever we know from possible scenarios presented by eminent people, it (Covid) will decline and June will be much, much better but the concerns are when we open up, how do we behave because the virus has not gone anywhere," NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul had said last week.

Uttar Pradesh also extended the relaxations in the coronavirus curfew to four more districts today. With this, curbs have been eased in 71 districts where shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to open five days a week.

While the active case count has fallen below the 600-mark in these districts, a watch is being kept on Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Meerut and Saharanpur districts, and a decision on them may be taken on Tuesday, an official statement said

Haryana extended the lockdown, imposed on May 3, till June 14 as a preventive and precautionary measure though the Covid positivity rate and the number of new cases have declined.

While further relaxations on the reopening of shops and shopping malls, religious places have also been allowed to open now with 21 people at a time.

Corporate offices can have 50 percent attendance after adopting social distancing norms and gatherings of up to 21 people are allowed at weddings, funerals and cremations from the earlier 11.

Sikkim, while announcing the state-wide lockdown for one more week till June 14, also allowed relaxation for shops selling groceries and hardware.

Even as the Covid situation has relatively improved in most of the northern and western states, southern and eastern parts of the country are still reporting higher numbers of cases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced the extension of the lockdown by a week till June 14 with some easing from tomorrow, except in 11 districts that are still reporting higher numbers of cases.

Earlier, neighbouring Karnataka had extended the lockdown till June 14.

Himachal Pradesh and Goa had also extended the "Corona curfew" till June 14 with some easing.

Ladakh on Sunday announced a gradual unlocking after a month-long "corona curfew" in the Union Territory.

India reported 1,14,460 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 60 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 5.62 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated today.

The Covid death count has climbed to 3,46,759 with 2,677 daily deaths, the lowest in 42 days, while the active cases dropped below 15 lakh, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Here's a look at coronavirus-induced restrictions imposed by states and union territories: