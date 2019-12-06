More Review Petitions In Ayodhya Case Verdict: Muslim Board Official

An AIMPLB office-bearer said the date for filing would be disclosed as soon as they were complete

Six more litigants are set to file review petitions against the Supreme court verdict in the Ayodhya case, an AIMPLB office-bearer said on Thursday.

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind has already filed a review petition.

Maulana Syed Ashhad Rashidi, legal heir of original litigant M Siddiq, filed the plea, saying the judgment suffers from "errors apparent on record and warrants a review under Article 137 of the Constitution of India".

Commenting on the fresh pleas on Thursday, All India Muslim Personal Law Board secretary Zafaryab Jilani told PTI, "Review petitions on behalf of six litigants are being prepared and these can be filed in next two days."

Mr Jilani said the date for filing would be disclosed as soon as they were complete.

According to the November 9 verdict, the Supreme Court had said the entire 2.77 acre of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

The Sunni Central Waqf Board has, however, decided against filing a review plea.

The board also said it was yet to take a call on whether to accept the plot or not.

The AIMPLB had on Sunday asserted that 99 per cent of Muslims in the country wanted a review of the Supreme Court verdict.