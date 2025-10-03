Advertisement
16-Year-Old Boy Drowns During Durga Idol Immersion In Ayodhya: Cops

According to police, Sandeep, a resident of Salhipur Parsipur village in Bikapur tehsil, had gone with his family members and villagers to see the immersion of a Durga idol on Thursday when he slipped into the pond and drowned.

Read Time: 1 min
Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination. (Representational)
  • A 16-year-old boy drowned during Durga idol immersion in Ayodhya district
  • The incident took place in a pond in Salhipur Parsipur village, Bikapur tehsil
  • Police and divers recovered Sandeep's body after a five-hour search
Ayodhya:

The immersion of a Durga idol turned tragic in Ayodhya district when a 16-year-old boy drowned after slipping into a pond, police said on Friday.

According to police, Sandeep, a resident of Salhipur Parsipur village in Bikapur tehsil, had gone with his family members and villagers to see the immersion of a Durga idol on Thursday when he slipped into the pond and drowned.

Upon receiving information, police reached the spot with a team of divers. Sandeep's body was fished out of the water after a five-hour search, police said.

Though he was rushed to a community health centre, doctors declared Sandeep brought dead, Additional District Magistrate Anirudh Singh said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

