Months Before Wedding, Indian Man Drowns While Swimming In Nepal's Phewa Lake

A 28-year-old man from Gaya in Bihar died while swimming in Nepal's Phewa Lake on Friday, leaving his family in mourning just months before his scheduled wedding.

Rohit Sharma, a resident of Chichoura village in Konch area, drowned in the famous Phewa Lake in Pokhara.

According to family members, Rohit had gone to Nepal with four friends. The group first offered prayers at the famous Tal Barahi Temple in Pokhara before heading to Phewa Lake for a swim.

Rohit went into deeper waters and started drowning. His friends made desperate attempts to save him but could not succeed. After receiving information, the rescue team of Nepal's Armed Police Force (APF) reached the spot and pulled Rohit out of the lake.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where doctors declared him dead.

Local authorities have initiated legal procedures following the incident.

Rohit's wedding was scheduled for November-December this year and preparations were about to begin at home. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the family and entire Chichoura village.

Rohit's father, Sanjay Sharma, had passed away earlier. He is survived by two brothers. His elder brother, Guddu Sharma, is a farmer and supports the family.

The incident has also raised fresh concerns about safety measures for tourists at Phewa Lake, which attracts thousands of visitors every year.