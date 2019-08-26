Months After Father's Suicide, Maharashtra Farmer Allegedly Hangs Self

An official said the farmer had several loans to clear. (Representational)

A 53-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Saturday night in Katol in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said.

Pramod Jane's alleged suicide comes over five months after his 85-year-old father Gopal killed himself by setting a crop heap on fire and jumping into it, an official said on Monday.

Pramod Jane was a resident of Madna village in Jalalkheda taluka in the district, he added.

"The family has told us that Pramod Jane had taken an educational loan for one of his three daughters, had bank liabilities on his 5-acre farm, and had taken money for the marriage of another daughter," the Jalalkheda police station official said.

On March 1 this year, Gopal Jane had set his chickpea crop heap on fire near his home and jumped into the blaze, dying of burn injuries.

Police at the time had said the man was depressed due to recurring health issues.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.