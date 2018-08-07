Monsoon Session Of Parliament Live Updates: PM Modi Chairs BJP Parliamentary Meet

All India | Edited by | Updated: August 07, 2018 10:34 IST
Monsoon session live updates: Several Bills are set to be introduces in both the Houses today.

Monsoon session live updates: Several Bills are set to be introduces in both the Houses today.

New Delhi: 

The Monsoon Session of the parliament is in its last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP parliamentary meeting. The meeting is being attended by senior leaders including party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal among others.

Several Bills are set to be introduces in both the Houses today. While,two bills - Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 - are listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha will discuss The National Sports University Bill, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill.

On Monday, the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill that seeks to empower district magistrates to pass orders for adoption of children to reduce the time taken for issuing such directions, was introduced in the Lok Sabha.


Aug 07, 2018
10:22 (IST)
Bills listed for discussion in Lok Sabha

  • Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill
  • Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018
Aug 07, 2018
10:20 (IST)
Bills listed for discussion in Rajya Sabha today
  • The National Sports University Bill
  • The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill
Aug 07, 2018
10:13 (IST)
Aug 07, 2018
10:12 (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah and Union Ministers Ananth Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal are already present at Parliament library building.
Aug 07, 2018
10:11 (IST)
Aug 07, 2018
10:11 (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived for the BJP Parliamentary meet. 
Parliament monsoon session

