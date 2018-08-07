Monsoon Session Of Parliament Live Updates: PM Modi Chairs BJP Parliamentary Meet

Monsoon session live updates: Several Bills are set to be introduces in both the Houses today.

The Monsoon Session of the parliament is in its last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing BJP parliamentary meeting. The meeting is being attended by senior leaders including party president Amit Shah, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, Ananth Kumar and Arjun Ram Meghwal among others.

Several Bills are set to be introduces in both the Houses today. While,two bills - Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018 - are listed for discussion in the Lok Sabha, the Rajya Sabha will discuss The National Sports University Bill, The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill.

On Monday, the Juvenile Justice Amendment Bill that seeks to empower district magistrates to pass orders for adoption of children to reduce the time taken for issuing such directions, was introduced in the Lok Sabha.