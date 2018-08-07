Opposition Picks Vandana Chavan For Rajya Sabha No 2 Post: 10 Facts

The opposition parties picked Vandana CHavan as their candidate today. (File photograph)
New Delhi: The opposition has picked Vandana Chavan, a 57-year-old member of Sharad Pawar's party for the post of Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker. Hectic meetings are being held and phones are being worked since morning by both NDA and the opposition ahead of Thursday's election. The government, which is fielding Harivansh Narayan Singh, a party man of ally Nitish Kumar, is trying to bring disgruntled allies like the Akali Dal and the Shiv Sena on board. Sources in the BJP said both parties will stand by the government. But insiders in the parties say they are yet to decide between voting and abstention. Naveen Patnaik's BJD is undecided as well, sources said.
Here are the Top 10 updates in this big story:
Opposition candidate Vandana Chavan, lawmaker from Nationalist Congress Party, is a former Mayor of Pune. There are indications that the Shiv Sena might support her candidature.
At a parliamentary party meeting this morning, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Rajnath Singh and party chief Amit Shah, the BJP discussed the election. Sources said both Akalis and the Shiv Sena will support the government. The government is also counting on the support of the AIADMK and K Chandrashekar Rao's Telangana Rashtra Samithi, which will give it 125 votes.
To win in the 245-member house, a candidate needs 123 votes, but any abstention will bring down the majority mark. If the Akalis (3 seats), Sena (3 seats) and Naveen Patnaik's Biju Janata Dal (9 seats) abstain, the NDA numbers will be down to 110, when the majority mark will be 115.
The opposition has 119 seats -- including Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP also indicated that they will support the opposition candidate.
The government's choice is Harivansh Narayan Singh, a 62-year-old first-time lawmaker from Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United. He is described as a candidate who has friends across the political spectrum - an important qualification to manage House.
The Akali Dal, longtime partner of the BJP in Punjab, is upset by the sudden switch in candidate for the Rajya Sabha post. For a long time, their partyman Naresh Gujral was said to the front runner for the race. After the BJP switched to Janata Dal United's Harivansh Narayan Singh at the last moment, the dismayed Akalis are considering the option of abstention. A decision will be taken today.
The Shiv Sena is miffed that the government did not consult them before deciding on a candidate. "This morning Amit Shah called Uddhav Thackeray and asked for support. We will take a call on the issue an hour before the voting," said senior party leader Sanjay Raut. The party, he said, will take into consideration whether a capable man has been fielded.
The opposition, which has decided to field a consensus candidate, is yet to find one. At a meeting yesterday, all the parties showed reluctance to field their own candidates and said they were ready to support a consensus candidate.
With 51 seats in the Rajya Sabha, the Congress is the natural claimant, but the party has so far taken a backseat to send a signal that it was willing to work for the common goal to defeat the BJP in next year's general elections.
The Shiv Sena had let down the BJP at the voting during last month's no-confidence motion. The party had decided to abstain at the last moment, even though sources in the BJP said they were confident of Sena's support after Amit Shah dialled Uddhav Thackray. The BJD had abstained from voting as well.