First No-Trust Motion To Be Accepted In Parliament Since 2003

A no-confidence motion was moved and accepted today in parliament for the first time since 2003.



The single-line motion was moved by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of Andhra Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Lok Sabha. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan accepted it. The Congress had also put in notice for a no-trust motion.



A notice for a no-trust motion needs the support of at least 50 MPs.



"The BJP and the NDA will face the no-confidence motion," said Ananth Kumar, parliamentary affairs minister on Tuesday.



The government is in no real threat as the BJP-led coalition enjoys a comfortable majority. The no-trust motion is aimed mainly at scoring political points at a time all parties are preparing for state and national elections.



