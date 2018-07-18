Monsoon Session Of Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Table Key Bills

The Monsoon session of Parliament began today. The government and the opposition have planned their strategy for both houses of Parliament. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will both see some key bills being listed. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu have appealed to political parties and MPs to stop blaming each other and ensure that Parliament functions without unnecessary disruptions. Mr Naidu said, smooth functioning of Parliament is a shared responsibility of the ruling and opposition parties. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also urged Lok Sabha MPs not to disrupt proceedings, saying it stalls important legislations and gives India a bad name as the whole world watches the country's parliament. The current session of parliament will have 18 sittings which comes to 108 hours of potential work. Excluding the Question Hour and the Zero Hour, 62 hours will be available for government agenda.
Here are the LIVE Updates of from the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2018:
Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia says in Lok Sabha 'The govt which led farmers to commit suicide, under whose regime women are being raped everyday...we move no confidence motion against you' #MonsoonSession-ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
#MonsoonSession of Parliament is underway in Lok Sabha amidst sloganeering by members of opposition over recent cases of mob lynching.- ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
Classical Dancer Sonal Mansingh, Author Rakesh Sinha and Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra take oath as nominated members of Rajya Sabha. #MonsoonSession2018pic.twitter.com/umbj8OiSfx-ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code bill
Transgender Persons Bill
Women's Bill (Women's Reservation Bill)
YSR Congress MPs protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament, demanding special status for Andhra Pradesh. #MonsoonSessionpic.twitter.com/oxKAIPgop8-ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2018
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan made an announcement stating that the Lok Sabha will now have Wifi connectivity through which members will be able to access government websites through an intranet service.
Among those who took the oath today was Smt. Tabassum Begum who was elected from the Kairana Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh in what was a significant bypoll election.