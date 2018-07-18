Monsoon Session Of Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Table Key Bills

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: The current session of parliament will have 18 sittings which comes to 108 hours of potential work. Excluding the Question Hour and the Zero Hour, 62 hours will be available for government agenda.

All India | Edited by | Updated: July 18, 2018 11:52 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Monsoon Session Of Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha To Table Key Bills

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began today. Key bills will be tabled in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: 

The Monsoon session of Parliament began today. The government and the opposition have planned their strategy for both houses of Parliament. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will both see some key bills being listed. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu have appealed to political parties and MPs to stop blaming each other and ensure that Parliament functions without unnecessary disruptions. Mr Naidu said, smooth functioning of Parliament is a shared responsibility of the ruling and  opposition parties. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan also urged Lok Sabha MPs not to disrupt proceedings, saying it stalls important legislations and gives India a bad name as the whole world watches the country's parliament. The current session of parliament will have 18 sittings which comes to 108 hours of potential work. Excluding the Question Hour and the Zero Hour, 62 hours will be available for government agenda.

Here are the LIVE Updates of from the Monsoon Session of Parliament 2018:


Jul 18, 2018
11:47 (IST)
Jul 18, 2018
11:46 (IST)
No Confidence motions against the government has been moved by the Congress and other opposition members such as Mallikarjun Kharge, K. C. Venugopal, Tariq Anwar. These members have moved no confidence motions like the Telugu Desam Party in the Lok Sabha. 
Jul 18, 2018
11:39 (IST)
The Rajya Sabha session has been adjourned till 12 noon today.
Jul 18, 2018
11:35 (IST)
According to news agency ANI, the protests in the well of the parliament have to do with recent cases of mob violence.


Jul 18, 2018
11:24 (IST)
Classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, Author Rakesh Sinha and Sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra took their oath today as nominated members of Rajya Sabha.
Jul 18, 2018
11:22 (IST)
Some Key Bills In Parliament's Monsoon Session
RTI Amendment Bill
Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq Bill)
Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code bill
Transgender Persons Bill
Women's Bill (Women's Reservation Bill)
Jul 18, 2018
11:20 (IST)
Uproar at the floor of the parliament as MPs stage a protest in the well of the house, in the Prime Minister's presence, as members protest stating, "We want justice."

A protest by YSR Congress MPs is also being staged outside the parliament demanding the special status for the state.

Jul 18, 2018
11:15 (IST)
The question hour of the parliament has begun, in the process of which the opposition is expected to raise questions regarding fuel prices and bank fraud.
Jul 18, 2018
11:14 (IST)
Interesting Fact from Parliament: Lok Sabha Gets WiFi
Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan made an announcement stating that the Lok Sabha will now have Wifi connectivity through which members will be able to access government websites through an intranet service.
Jul 18, 2018
11:12 (IST)
PM Modi's Appeal As Parliament's Monsoon Session Begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for extensive discussion on important issues of national interest during Parliament's Monsoon Session that began today. PM Modi said he hopes all political parties will utilise the time in Parliament on productive discussions. "The government is ready for discussion on any issue raised by different political parties," he said.
Jul 18, 2018
11:10 (IST)
The sessions began with new members to the parliament taking the oath of office, signing the Roll of Members and taking their seats in the house.

Among those who took the oath today was Smt. Tabassum Begum who was elected from the Kairana Parliamentary Constituency in Uttar Pradesh in what was a significant bypoll election.
Jul 18, 2018
11:03 (IST)
The proceedings for the monsoon session in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have begun as scheduled.
Jul 18, 2018
10:53 (IST)
PM Modi also said that he was confident that there will be support and positive feedback and even some criticism from opposition parties.

Emphasising the importance of parliamentary discussions, he said that the government is willing to debate any issue and a healthy debate and an amicable discussion would benefit everyone.

(Before entering parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to all parties to have a healthy debate in Parliament for any concern that they might have.)
Jul 18, 2018
10:49 (IST)
Prime Minister Modi addressing the press outside the parliament before the starting of the monsoon session said that, this is going to be a significant session of parliament... lots of key bills will be tabled... I appeal to parties to help let parliament function smoothly so that the people of the country benefit.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Monsoon Session Of Parliament 2018Lok SabhaRajya Sabha

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusBest PhonesFacebookMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XDominosAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................