No-Trust Vote Shadow Over Monsoon Session That Begins Today: 10 Facts

Monsoon Session: The opposition said it will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP Government.

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, or TDP, has given notice for a no trust motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha, the first of the many notices that opposition parties will file over the next few days setting up a face-off with the government. The Congress says it is in talks with other parties for their support to make the NDA government face its first no trust motion during the monsoon session that begins today