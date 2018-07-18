No-Trust Vote Shadow Over Monsoon Session That Begins Today: 10 Facts
Monsoon Session: The Congress has told the government that they wanted discussion, not disruption, in parliament. But sources said it is unlikely that the two sides can agree on what they should discuss, when and how.
Monsoon Session: The opposition said it will bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP Government.
New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, or TDP, has given notice for a no trust motion against the NDA government in the Lok Sabha, the first of the many notices that opposition parties will file over the next few days setting up a face-off with the government. The Congress says it is in talks with other parties for their support to make the NDA government face its first no trust motion during the monsoon session that begins today
Here are the top 10 facts on this story:
The no-trust motion does not endanger the BJP-led government which has 273 members in the Lok Sabha, much more than the half-way mark. And then, there are its allies. But the motion is seen as an opportunity to make a point and possibly nudge fence sitters such as the Biju Janata Dal to choose a side.
"The BJP and the NDA will face it the no-confidence motion, which the opposition wants to bring, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Ananth Kumar, parliamentary affairs minister told reporters after a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance.
The Telugu Desam Party's notice is an extension of its row over financial status to Andhra Pradesh that provoked Chandrababu Naidu's party to pull out of the NDA government earlier this year.
The Congress says it will support the TDP's demand for special status but would also flag other issues that impact people elsewhere in the notices that it files. "It will be brought after meeting and talking to all the parties. We are in talks with all opposition parties and trying to mobilise them," Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters on Tuesday.
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had a long list of issues that they want parliament to discuss as mob lynching, woman safety, "misrule" in Jammu and Kashmir, dilution of dalit atrocity law, attempts to abolish reservation in autonomous institutions and issues of farmers, unemployment and poor investments, besides special status to Andhra Pradesh.
BJP leaders have indicated that they were ready with their own list and would also corner the Congress over its party chief Rahul Gandhi's reported statement that his party is for Muslims.
Mr Gandhi had sought to counter the BJP campaign around with a tweet that underlined he stood for the last man irrespective of his caste or religion. But the BJP promptly hit back. "This is a confession," BJP' Sambit Patra shot back, noting that the Congress leader had not come up with an explicit denial.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had also attempted to blunt Mr Gandhi's push for passing the women's reservation bill, questioning if he could get other opposition parties to do the same.
Parliament's budget session was indeed the least productive budget session in 18 years. The Lok Sabha worked for only 21 per cent of its scheduled time. The Rajya Sabha was just a shade better, at 27 per cent.