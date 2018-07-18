"I Always Hope, But...": PM Modi's Appeal On Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi called for debate and discussion on important issues.

Highlights PM said his government is ready for any discussion in parliament He appealed to parties to make best use of the session time Congress and TDP have given notice for a no-trust motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that his government is ready for any discussion in parliament, where the monsoon session starts today under the shadow of no-confidence moves by opposition parties.



"I hope every MP, every party will make this a fruitful session. I always express this hope and make that effort. I am hoping this time too," said PM Modi in his remarks ahead of the session.



"If any party wants to discuss any issue, the government is ready for any debate," he said.



Calling for debate and discussion on important issues of the country, he said: "I appeal to every party to make the best use of the session time and take the country's important works forward."



