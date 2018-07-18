"I Always Hope, But...": PM Modi's Appeal On Parliament Monsoon Session

Parliament Monsoon Session: "If any party wants to discuss any issue, the government is ready for any debate," PM Narendra Modi said.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 18, 2018 11:42 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session: PM Modi called for debate and discussion on important issues.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. PM said his government is ready for any discussion in parliament
  2. He appealed to parties to make best use of the session time
  3. Congress and TDP have given notice for a no-trust motion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that his government is ready for any discussion in parliament, where the monsoon session starts today under the shadow of no-confidence moves by opposition parties.

"I hope every MP, every party will make this a fruitful session. I always express this hope and make that effort. I am hoping this time too," said PM Modi in his remarks ahead of the session.

"If any party wants to discuss any issue, the government is ready for any debate," he said.

Calling for debate and discussion on important issues of the country, he said: "I appeal to every party to make the best use of the session time and take the country's important works forward."

As a reporter asked about the no-trust motion from the Congress and other opposition parties in the Lok Sabha, the PM was already walking away.

The Congress and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party, or TDP, have given notice for a no-trust motion. The Congress said it is in talks with other parties for their support.

The no-trust motion does not endanger the BJP-led government, which has 273 members in the Lok Sabha, much more than the half-way mark. But the motion is seen as an opportunity to score points and possibly nudge fence sitters such as the Biju Janata Dal to pick a side.

