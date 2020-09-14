Monsoon Session 2020 Live Updates: 18-Day Session Begins Today Amid Covid Pandemic, 23 New Bills To Be Taken Up

Monsoon Session 2020: This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is set to commence today amid unprecedented safety measures for coronavirus. The 18-day session -- which will be the fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha -- will have curtailed timings - four-hour sessions for each house each day - parliament will function seven days a week.

This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The customary all-party meeting of the government was not held this time, the Zero Hour has been cut down to half and the Question Hour has been scrapped, which has hugely upset the opposition.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances issued since March, when parliament was adjourned indefinitely in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the Updates on Monsoon Session 2020:

