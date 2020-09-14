17 MPs Test Positive For Covid As Parliament Monsoon Session Begins

Around 200 of the 785 MPs are above the age of 65 years -- the population vulnerable to covid.

Seventeen members of the Lok Sabha have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session of parliament started this morning. Among the infected MPs, the BJP has a maximum number -- 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.

The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14, sources said.

One of the infected MPs, the BJP's Sukanta Majumdar, tweeted his positive status yesterday.

"Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms," his tweet read.

Earlier, at least seven Union ministers and around 25 MPs and MLAs had contracted the disease. Among them was Union home minister Amit Shah, who underwent a thorough medical check-up before the parliament session started.

An MP and several MLAS have died from the highly infectious disease.

The parliament session is being held amid huge safety measures that include staggered seating of the MPs in chambers of both Houses to maintain physical distancing. A mobile app has been introduced to register their attendance and seats in the house have been separated with poly-carbon sheets.

Ahead of the session, all members were requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19.