"Outstanding Umpire": PM On New Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today highlighted the role of Bihar in the country's parliamentary ethos, recalling former greats like Jayaprakash Narayan and Karpuri Thakur while hailing Rajya Sabha member Harivansh Singh, who got elected as the deputy chairman of the Upper House today.

"Harivansh Ji is a torchbearer of democracy, hailing from Bihar, a land known for its democratic ethos. Bihar is the land of JP and Karpuri Thakur and the land of Bapu's Champaran... We all know that Harivansh Ji hails from Jai Prakash Ji's village Sitabdiara," PM Modi said in his address at the upper house as the monsoon session of parliament started today.

Bihar, he said, has been the "land of India's democratic system, I believe that Harivansh Ji will take forward this legacy," he added.

Harivansh Singh, PM Modi said, he said, is an "outstanding umpire who belongs to all sides of the aisle".

"He has conducted proceedings in an impartial manner. He has been an outstanding umpire and will continue being so in the times to come. He has always been diligent in performing his duties," PM Modi said.

"The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of the House shares. He has earned this respect. His unbiased role in the Parliament strengthens our democracy," the Prime Minister added.