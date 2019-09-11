Monsoon Rains 38% Above Average This Week, Says Weather Office

Overall, India has received 3% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season.

Monsoon rains in India were above average in the week through Wednesday, the weather office said, as soybean and cotton growing parts of the country received heavy rainfall, damaging crops in some pockets.

India received 38% more rainfall than the 50-year average in the week to Sept. 11, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed, with central India receiving 142% more rain.

Overall, India has received 3% more rain than average since the start of the monsoon season on June 1.

Monsoon rains are crucial to farm output and economic growth because the agricultural sector accounts for about 15% of India's $2.5 trillion economy.

