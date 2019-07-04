Monsoon Rain Below Average For Fifth Straight Week: Report

India monsoon: Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth

The country's monsoon rains in the week ending on Wednesday were below average for the fifth time in a row, although the deficit was the lowest since the start of the season, after it revived in central and western regions.

Monsoon rains are crucial for farm output and economic growth, as about 55 per cent of India's arable land is rain-fed, and agriculture forms about 15 per cent of a $2.5-trillion economy that is the third biggest in Asia.

India received 6 per cent less rainfall than the 50-year average in the week ended on July 3, data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) showed.

Soybean - and cotton-growing central regions received 43 per cent more rainfall in the week, while the rubber- and tea-growing areas in Kerala got 87 per cent lower rainfall.

India has received rain that is 28 per cent less than average since the monsoon season began on June 1.

