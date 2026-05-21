'Monitoring': Officials After Rajkot Sees Petrol And Diesel Stock Concerns

The district administration in Gujarat's Rajkot has said it is monitoring the fuel situation as petrol stocks are at 54 per cent and diesel at 67 per cent. Rajkot District Collector Om Prakash, after reviewing the matter, assured that administrative efforts are underway to maintain a smooth supply across the district.

According to data shared by him, Rajkot operates a network of 361 petrol pumps. This includes 108 pumps of Indian Oil, 82 of Bharat Petroleum, 86 of Hindustan Petroleum, 59 of Nayara, 8 of Shell, and 18 of Reliance Jio.

The falling reserves has left the administration monitoring the situation closely. The exact availability of fuel stocks stands as follows: petrol at 46 per cent of standard stock, which is a 54 per cent deficit, and diesel at 33 per cent of standard stock, which means a 67 per cent deficit.

There are reports of farmers and petrol pump owners getting into arguments in several areas due to fuel issues.

The diesel situation is particularly of concern. Out of the remaining 33 per cent diesel stock, a fixed 20 per cent must be reserved for emergency services and government institutions, leaving a narrow margin for public commercial distribution.

To prevent any disruption in essential services, Om Prakash said instructions have been issued to ensure that supply lines do not dry up at any petrol pump. The district administration is in continuous communication with oil manufacturing and distribution companies to replenish the stocks swiftly and stabilise the situation, he said.

In a post on X, Bharat Petroleum said reports about fuel shortages or supply disruptions are misleading and do not reflect the actual on-ground situation.

"Fuel availability across BPCL outlets continues smoothly without any interruption. Some outlets have witnessed higher customer footfall due to seasonal demand, increased diesel consumption during the harvesting period, and customers preferring BPCL outlets due to higher prices at private oil marketing companies..." it said.

Fuel concerns have been persistent across many nations due to the US-Iran war, which impacted oil shipping lanes including the critical waterway Strait of Hormuz.