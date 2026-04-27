Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Seeks Report On Petrol, Diesel Shortage

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday directed District Collectors to immediately implement an action plan to address the shortage of petrol and diesel.

Responding to reports of closure of petrol pumps across the state caused by shortages in petrol and diesel supply due to panic buying, the Chief Minister asked Collectors to immediately implement an action plan to address the issue and to immediately submit a report on the measures taken by various departments in resolving the problem.

The Chief Minister held a teleconference with Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad and senior officials to assess the situation.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that out of the total 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, nearly 421 petrol pumps had been shut.

They said that though 10,345 kilolitres of petrol and 14,156 kilolitres of diesel were supplied to dealers on Saturday, panic buying has led to heavy rush at many outlets.

The officials said under normal circumstances, daily sales in the state stand at an average of 6,330 kilolitres of petrol and 9,048 kilolitres of diesel. However, due to public concern over fuel shortages, fuel purchases have risen sharply. On Saturday alone, petrol sales touched 8,489 kilolitres and diesel sales increased to 10,556 kilolitres.

Officials explained that the sudden increase in sales has caused stocks to deplete rapidly at several outlets. Despite enhanced supply, long queues are seen at petrol pumps because of panic-driven purchases. They also informed the Chief Minister that bulk purchases in drums by the aqua sector were creating additional pressure on supplies.

Reacting to the present situation at petrol pumps, the Chief Minister directed officials to implement an action plan to resolve the problem and submit a report to him by this evening.

Meanwhile, civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar has clarified that there is no shortage of petrol and diesel in the state. He stated that some pumps had closed due to problems in supply. He, however, said there was no fuel shortage and asked people not to panic.

The minister warned that strong action would be taken against those indulging in black-marketing.

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