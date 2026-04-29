Jagan Reddy's Party Alleges Fuel Shortage In Andhra, Writes To Centre

A fuel shortage has been reported in Andhra Pradesh, with long queues seen at petrol stations and many displaying boards that read "no stock".

Officials said over 2,000 fuel units have been sent across the state. However, many rural and interior areas have reported shortages of petrol and diesel. It has affected farming.

The YSRCP alleged the Chandrababu Naidu government has failed to manage fuel supply properly.

YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy in a letter to Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri sought an urgent intervention, saying nearly 70 per cent of petrol stations had run dry and called for an inquiry into possible hoarding or supply disruption.

"This is to draw your urgent attention to the severe petrol and diesel crisis that has emerged over the past few days in Andhra Pradesh, causing serious hardship to the general public. Over the last three days, the situation has intensified significantly, with a large number of fuel stations either remaining closed or displaying 'No Stock' boards," Gurumoorthy said in the letter.

"... It is also pertinent to note that the state government's response has largely remained limited to announcements, without any visible improvement on the ground, and fuel availability continues to be constrained," he said.

YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy alleged the shortage was "artificial" and questioned why fuel was available in neighbouring states, but not in Andhra Pradesh.

The state government rejected claims of negligence.

"We are monitoring the situation continuously and working with oil companies to restore normal supply," Chandrababu Naidu said. He has told officials to ensure round-the-clock fuel supply and close coordination among themselves.

The US-Iran war has affected global oil trade due to Iran's blockade of the key waterway, Strait of Hormuz.