Andhra Cop Allegedly Rapes Woman Who Took Farmland On Lease From Him

A police circle inspector in Andhra Pradesh has been booked for allegedly raping a woman who had taken a farmland on lease from him.

The accused officer was identified as CI Chinnamallaiah.

According to the survivor, she knew the officer and had taken farmland on lease from him. She alleged that he came to her house, locked the door, and forcibly raped her. After the incident, she approached the police and filed a complaint seeking justice.

Police registered a case based on her statement and immediately began an inquiry.

The woman was taken to a government hospital for medical examination as part of the legal process.

Sources said the case is being treated seriously as it involves a serving police officer.

Senior officials are closely monitoring the investigation and assured that strict and fair action will be taken if the allegations are found to be true. Officials also confirmed that the accused has been placed under 'VR' (Vacancy Reserve) and has been removed from active duty pending investigation to avoid any influence on the investigation.

Police teams and forensics are collecting evidence and recording statements from those connected to the case.