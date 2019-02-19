Robert Vadra Skips Probe Agency's Summons Citing Poor Health

On February 16, a Delhi court extended Robert Vadra's interim bail till March 2. (File)

Robert Vadra, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money-laundering case, did not depose before the agency today citing poor health.

Mr Vadra was supposed to join the investigation today morning. However, his lawyers informed the ED officials that he was unwell and will appear whenever he is summoned again.

On February 16, a Delhi court extended Mr Vadra's interim bail till March 2.

Mr Vadra, brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, was questioned thrice by the directorate for over 24 hours in connection with the case on February 6, 7 and 9.

The case relates to ownership of undisclosed assets abroad worth 1.9 million pounds, allegedly belonging to Mr Vadra, husband of Priyanka Gandhi, Congress General Secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh East.

He was also questioned twice by the ED in Jaipur in connection with a Bikaner land deal case.

The ED on Friday attached Rs 4.43 crore immovable property at Mr Vadra's Sukhdev Vihar house in Delhi. The house was in the name of Vadra's company Sky Light Hospitality Private Limited.

On February 2, the court had granted Mr Vadra interim bail till February 16 and asked him to join the investigation on February 6.

The ED had lodged a money laundering case against Manoj Arora after his role came up during the the Income Tax Department probe into another case under the 2015 anti-black money law involving absconding arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

Mr Arora, an employee of Mr Vadra's Skylight Hospitality, was aware of the latter's overseas undeclared assets and was instrumental in arranging funds, the ED had alleged.

The London property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on renovation.

On December 7, as part of the investigation, the ED had conducted searches at a number of premises in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.