'Moment Of Relief': Tejashwi Yadav's Party On Court Order In CBI Case

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) expressed relief and happiness on Tuesday at a Delhi court order that rejected the CBI's plea to cancel the bail of its leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in a case related to the alleged IRCTC scam.

RJD spokesperson and MP Manoj Jha said the decision vindicates his party's faith in the judiciary.

"This is a moment of a lot of relief and happiness. Tejashwi Yadav always expressed his complete faith in the judiciary and it has been vindicated," Mr Jha told reporters soon after the judge rejected the federal probe agency's application.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel, however, asked Mr Yadav to be more careful and choose appropriate words.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had claimed that at a recent press conference, the RJD leader had attempted to subvert the process of law and thwart the entire investigation as well as the consequent trial, and "blatantly abused the liberty granted to him".

The court passed the directions after hearing arguments, during which Mr Yadav claimed that he did not violate any condition set in the bail granted to him earlier.

"I (Yadav) am in an opposition party and raising questions on wrongdoings is my duty. The CBI and the ED are being misused by the present government. All opposition parties are feeling this," Yadav's counsel told the court.

The court said a detailed order will be passed later.

The court had, in October 2018, granted bail to Mr Yadav after he appeared before it pursuant to a summons issued against him in the matter related to alleged irregularities in granting the operational contract of two Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) hotels to a private firm.

