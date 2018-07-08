Lookout Notice For Top Punjab Policeman In Drug-Related Case

A lookout notice was issued for former Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Jit Singh (Representational)

After allegations that he was being shielded by top police officers in the Punjab Police, the state Vigilance Bureau or VB on Saturday issued a lookout notice for former Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Raj Jit Singh.

A police spokesperson said the step was taken following media reports indicating that Raj Jit Singh may flee the country.

He said Raj Jit Singh is required for questioning in connection with a case registered by the VB in 2015.

"The FIR pertains to allegations against the dismissed Inspector Inderjit Singh, then posted in Tarn Taran, and Raj Jit, who was then SSP there," the spokesman said.

"As per the FIR, some alleged drug smugglers had managed to get a clean chit in the chemical examination of certain drugs seized from them as a result of the complicity of the lab staff.

"It was further alleged that Inspector Inderjit, on receiving a tip-off, had called the said lab staff for questioning and instead of arresting the main accused Jagdeep Singh, he had, in consultation with Raj Jit Singh, made him an approver in the case. There are allegations that money was exchanged in the process," the spokesman added.

The lookout notice issued by VB has been sent to the Punjab Police Intelligence Bureau and will be dispatched to airports and other exit points to prevent Raj Jit Singh from escaping questioning.

Raj Jit Singh is currently posted as Commandant, 4th Battalion of the Punjab Armed Police, Mohali since his transfer out of Moga on Monday, following his alleged links with drugs racket.