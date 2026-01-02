Cross Vote Or Cash Deal? Rs 50 Lakh Bribe Audio Triggers Probe In Kerala

The Kerala Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has launched a preliminary inquiry into allegations that Rs 50 lakh was offered as a bribe to influence voting during the Wadakkanchery Block Panchayat president election in Thrissur district.

The probe follows the circulation of an audio clip in which a Muslim League-backed independent member, EU Jaffer, allegedly claims that he was offered the money to support the CPM candidate.

Jaffer, also known locally as “Jaffer Mash,” contested as an independent with Muslim League backing and later voted in favour of the LDF.

The controversy surfaced after the audio clip was shared through the Facebook page of PI Shanavas, Congress Vallathol Nagar block president. In the clip, Jaffer claims that a monetary offer was made to him in return for backing the CPM nominee in the crucial vote.

The audio accessed by NDTV has a person alleged to be Jaffer stating his “life will be set if he accepts the offer.”

Based on this revelation, KPCC general secretary Anil Akkara submitted a formal complaint to the State Police Chief and the Vigilance Director, seeking an investigation into the alleged bribery attempt. Acting on the complaint, Vigilance officials have now initiated a preliminary probe into the matter.

The alleged bribe offer is linked to the closely contested Wadakkanchery Block Panchayat president election, where both the UDF and the LDF had secured an equal number of seats, seven each. In this politically sensitive scenario, the vote of the independent member assumed critical importance.

Vigilance sources confirmed that in such cases a preliminary inquiry would first assess the authenticity of the audio clip and examine the circumstances under which it was recorded and circulated. Further steps will depend on the findings of this initial verification.

No official response has yet been issued by the CPM or the LDF regarding the allegations. The developments are expected to intensify political tensions in the region, with congress parties demanding a thorough and transparent investigation.