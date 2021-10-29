'Modi-Ji Is 24-Carat Gold, Not A Single Corruption Stain': Rajnath Singh

Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014 (File)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "24-carat gold" and that the PM's political journey in the last two decades as the head of government should be taught in management schools as a case study on "effective leadership and efficient governance".

"A true leadership is identified by its intent and integrity and in both cases, Modi ji is 24-carat gold. There is not a single stain of corruption on him even after being the head of a government for 20 years," Rajnath Singh said.

The Union minister was addressing the valedictory session of a national conference on "Delivering Democracy: Reviewing Two Decades of Narendra Modi as Head of Government".

"If we look at his political journey in the last two decades, we will find new challenges kept coming. But the way he faced those challenges should be taught in management schools as a case study on effective leadership and efficient governance," the defence minister said.

Talking about PM Modi's tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, Rajnath Singh said he took the state on the path of holistic development and worked for the progress of every section of the society.

The defence minister said PM Modi gave the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and then as prime minister added "Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" to it.

"With the slogan of ''Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'', Narendra Modi wrote a new chapter of secularism in Gujarat," Mr Singh said.

The minister also cited various reforms and schemes started by PM Modi as Gujarat's Chief Minister.

Stating that there is no difference between PM Modi's words and actions, the defence minister said he accepted the crisis of credibility in Indian politics as a challenge and overcame it.

Discussing the PM's commitment to development, Rajnath Singh said that for a long time, the promotion of trade, industry and business was avoided in the country.

"It was believed that if you stand with business and industry then your social commitment is weak. Modi ji challenged this misconception. He recognised and respected industries and entrepreneurs in nation building; supported and promoted them also," Mr Singh said.

Sharing the details of his long association with PM Modi, from when they were Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat respectively, the former BJP chief said the prime minister's decision-making ability and his imaginative power impressed him the most.

Narendra Modi served as the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 till his election as Prime Minister in 2014.