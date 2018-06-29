Centre, States Trying To Build Infrastructure For Modern Healthcare: PM

Prime Minister Modi said policy interventions would build situation of affordable, modern heathcare.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the centre along with the state governments is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare to benefit the poor and the middle class of the country.



After laying the foundation stone for the National Centre for Ageing at the AIIMS, PM Modi said that in the last four years, the Centre has given priority to the health sector to provide modern healthcare to the people.



"Along with state governments, the Centre is trying to build infrastructure for modern healthcare all over the country," he said.



"Because of policy interventions of the government, we are moving towards a situation where we are providing good healthcare for the poor and middle class so that they don't have to pay unnecessary cost for healthcare," Prime Minister Modi said.



