Mobs Torch Abandoned Houses, Buses Used By Security Forces In Manipur

A group of people set fire to several houses in Manipur's Moreh district today, officials said. The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area, close to the Myanmar border.

The arson came a day after two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set ablaze by a mob in Kangpokpi district, the officials said. No casualties were reported.

Tuesday's incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur. Local residents stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina in the evening and insisted that they would check if any member of another community was on board, the officials said. Some of them then set the buses on fire.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mainly in the hill districts.

