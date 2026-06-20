Mob Mistakes NGO Worker For Kidnapper In Odisha Village, Thrashes, Strips Her

Two NGO workers were misguided by their mobile phone's navigation system into a village. They were beaten and stripped by a mob baying for blood. Their only fault was that they had offered some local children biscuits.

The woman who works with an NGO in Odisha's Kandhamal district was travelling with a male colleague towards Thuamul Rampur in Kalahandi. Since they were unfamiliar with the area, they were using a navigation system. While travelling through a remote stretch, they reportedly took a wrong route and entered the Rayagada district.

Passing through Kandulguda village in the Dhamunipanga panchayat near Kalyansinghpur police station on the night of June 16, they reportedly stopped to ask villagers for directions.

They also talked to children and distributed biscuits. Soon, a rumour spread in the village that they were child kidnappers.

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The survivor alleged that a group of people stopped their scooter, removed the key, and demanded identification documents. Although she showed her ID card, the crowd remained unconvinced.

Soon, the mob thrashed her and tore her clothes. Her colleague was also beaten. The two NGO workers were rescued by the locals, who also informed the police.

Several villagers recorded the act on their mobile cameras.

"After getting information, our officers rushed to the spot, rescued the two victims and immediately admitted them to a local hospital. Subsequently, they were shifted to Rayagada district headquarters hospital and later discharged," Rayagada SP Raj Prasad told PTI over the phone.

21 people have been arrested over the assault.

"Further investigation is ongoing, and all other persons involved in the crime will not be spared," the officer added.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)