Mob Beats Woman To Death, Injures 2 Over Financial Dispute In UP's Shamli

The incident took place last night at Masawi village under Thana Bhawan Police Station area, Circle Officer Arvind Singh Rathor said.

All India | | Updated: June 30, 2018 17:31 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mob Beats Woman To Death, Injures 2 Over Financial Dispute In UP's Shamli

The police have begun an investigation and are on the hunt for Samina's murderers (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar: 

A woman was beaten to death and two members of her family were injured when five people allegedly attacked them over a monetary dispute in Shamli district, police said today.

The incident took place last night at Masawi village under Thana Bhawan Police Station area, Circle Officer Arvind Singh Rathor said.

Samina was beaten to death and two family members injured when they attacked by five people over a monetary dispute, he said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer Rathor said, adding that a search was underway for the accused.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

woman killed by mobMob Beats WomanMob Kills Woman

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................