MM Jacob, Senior Congress Leader And Former Meghalaya Governor, Dies

Senior Congress leader and former Meghalaya Governor M.M. Jacob died at a private hospital near here on Sunday, family sources said.

Mr Jacob, 92, had been suffering from age related illnesses, according to the sources.

He remained active in politics by taking part in party meetings and had settled in Palai, where his last rites would be held Monday.

He was the Meghalaya Governor from 1995 to 2007.

Mr Jacob served as the Deputy Chairperson of the Upper House for two terms -- 1982 and 1986.

He was also the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Water Resources and Home Affairs in the cabinets of former Prime Ministers Rajiv Gandhi and P.V. Narashima Rao.

The Kerala unit of the Congress party has cancelled all official programmes for Sunday and Monday.