MK Stalin Urges PM Modi To Address Fertiliser Shortage In Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately ensure the supply of fertilisers to the State, warning that farmers could face a severe shortage during the crucial Kharif season. In his letter, Mr Stalin requested urgent steps to meet the shortfall and additional allocations to sustain higher cultivation this year.

According to the Chief Minister, fertiliser manufacturers have supplied only around 57% of the allocation made by the Union Government between April and August 2025. This has left Tamil Nadu short of 27,823 metric tonnes of Urea, 15,831 MT of DAP, 12,422 MT of MOP and 98,623 MT of NPK Complex fertilisers. Mr Stalin cautioned that if the shortfall is not addressed promptly, farmers' prospects of a good harvest could be at risk.

Mr Stalin pointed out that the early onset of the monsoon and adequate storage in major reservoirs have enabled farmers to significantly expand paddy cultivation. As of September, paddy coverage has risen to 5.66 lakh hectares, which is 10% higher than the same period last year. With production prospects brighter than usual, demand for fertilisers has surged sharply.

To meet this rising demand, the Chief Minister also sought an additional allotment for September: 40,000 MT of Urea, 20,000 MT of DAP, 20,000 MT of MOP, and 40,000 MT of NPK complex fertilisers. He asked the Centre to issue immediate instructions to fertiliser manufacturers to supply both the pending shortfall and the additional requirement, so that farmers in Tamil Nadu are not left in distress during the ongoing Kharif and upcoming Rabi seasons.