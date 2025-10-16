MK Stalin Slams Tamil Nadu Governor's 'Unconstitutional' Remarks On University Bill

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin, rejecting Governor RN Ravi's remarks on the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Amendment Bill. Stalin said the Governor's comments were "unconstitutional, against federal principles, and lowered the dignity of the House". The Assembly also decided to resend the bill to the Governor for his assent.

The Bill, originally passed earlier, seeks to amend the Act governing the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University - a specialised university for traditional medicine, including Siddha, Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy. It was created to promote research and standardised education in these systems. The amendment mainly relates to administrative and financial provisions within the university's structure.

A key proposal in the amendment is to make the Chief Minister the Chancellor of the university, replacing the Governor in this role.

Explaining why the bill had been sent to the Governor even before it was introduced in the Assembly, Stalin said it fell under the category of a Finance Bill. As per Article 207(3) of the Constitution, any bill that involves expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of the State - such as provisions related to funding or salaries in a university - requires the Governor's recommendation before being tabled in the Assembly. Only after obtaining this recommendation can such a bill be formally introduced and debated by members.

Stalin told the Assembly that the Governor had violated Constitutional conventions by making observations on the draft bill before its introduction. "The Governor, instead of adhering to constitutional conventions, has shared his opinions on a few sections. He wanted these to be brought to the notice of members when introduced. This is against the Constitution and Assembly rules. Only elected members have the right to propose changes, withdraw, or demand a vote," the Chief Minister said in his address.

He added that the Bill was properly drafted after public consultation, vetted by the Law Department, and cleared by the Health Minister before being sent to the Governor. "However, instead of following the established constitutional practice, the Governor expressed his personal opinions and instructed that they be shared with members. This is not his role," Stalin said.

He further pointed out that the Governor's phrase "appropriate consideration" in his note to the Assembly was disrespectful. "What does 'appropriate' mean? It implies that the Assembly should examine the Bill in a proper or suitable manner - as if we otherwise act improperly. This is unacceptable. The power to make laws rests solely with this Assembly," the Chief Minister asserted.

The Supreme Court had recently ruled that ten bills delayed by the Governor were deemed to have received assent. The court clarified that the Governor has no discretionary power over such bills and must act according to the aid and advice of the council of ministers, framing a three-month timeline for disposal of all pending bills. Opposition-ruled states have long alleged that the BJP at the Centre uses Raj Bhavans to create obstacles, scuttle development, and undermine the powers of elected governments, a criticism the BJP has denied.