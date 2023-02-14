'First Time A PM Has Accepted...': MK Stalin Tears Into Parliament Speech

"The PM had nothing to say on anything on Tamil Nadu," he said. (file)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state's Governor RN Ravi. Regarding several questions raised by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in his recent Parliament speech, he said he has learnt from the Prime Minister the art of speaking for hours without answering anyone's questions.

"There are several allegations against the PM and the BJP government, but he hasn't responded to anything. He says the trust of the people is his protective shield. The people don't think so," he said.

Mr Stalin further said the PM's speech was "full of rhetoric", but did not have any explanation on the BBC documentary (on the 2002 Gujarat riots) or the Adani issue (allegations of stock manipulation by Adani group companies).

"Allegations against the Adani group are direct allegations against the BJP government at the Centre. Even a Supreme Court bench, led by the Chief Justice of India, is hearing the case seriously. Hence, there must be a discussion in the Parliament, and a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe needs to be ordered," MK Stalin said.

Calling questions raised by Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament -- parts of his speech were expunged by the Speaker, leading to protests by the grand old party -- "genuine and valid", he said it was "shocking" that the PM did not say a word on the allegations.

On remarks by Mr Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge being expunged from the Parliament's records, he said it doesn't mean they can be expunged from people's minds.

He further called the PM's remark, that the Enforcement Directorate is uniting the Opposition, his confessional statement.

"For the first time, a Prime Minister has accepted in the Parliament that he does vendetta politics against the Opposition. This does not bode well for the country. It's certainly not good for democracy," the Chief Minister said.

MK Stalin said the PM did not respond to DMK's questions as well, on Sethusamudram shipping canal project -- the project has been on hold since 2007, and the DMK has urged the Centre to immediately revive and implement it --, Presidential assent for a Bill seeking exemption from National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission, states' rights, Tamil Nadu Governor's alleged interferences in the state government's functioning, and the Governor not giving assent to the Bill banning online gambling.

"The PM had nothing to say on anything on Tamil Nadu," he said, pointing out that DMK members had raised several pertinent questions.

The Chief Minister said the PM didn't list promises he has fulfilled.

Training guns at Governor RN Ravi, with whom the ruling party has had an ongoing tussle, he said the Governor disrespects the Bill that was unanimously passed by the state Assembly.

He mentioned four cases of suicide in the last week due to people being trapped in online gaming, asking if the Governor wasn't aware of them. It's the Madras High Court which suggested bringing such a law, he added.

It's a mystery that the Governor who signed the ordinance doesn't give assent for the Bill for three months, he said.