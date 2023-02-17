MK Stalin Condemns Karnataka 'Firing' Incident That Killed Tamil Nadu Man

The body of a 40-year-old man who went missing days ago on the inter-state border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was found floating on the banks of River Palar on Friday in Erode district, police said.

As villagers alleged he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel, tension prevailed in areas including Kolathur bordering the neighbouring State and Tamil Nadu and Karnataka authorities have deployed adequate policemen to maintain law and order. Vehicular traffic movement was also affected for sometime.

Tamil Nadu political parties condemned the 'killing' and sought action against those responsible for it. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin "strongly condemned" the "firing" incident. The deceased man was identified as M Karavadiayan alias Raja and he hailed from Govindapadi village of Kolathur in Salem District, police said adding his kin allege that he was shot dead by Karnataka forest personnel.

Raja was part of a group of 4 men which travelled to a forest area on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka inter-state border on February 14 and they were fishing in the river.

According to the local people, the allegation levelled by Karnataka personnel was that the group attempted to hunt and poach in the jungle. While he died after he was shot at, others reportedly sustained injuries and fled the spot.

Erode district police said that a probe under the CrPC is on over Raja's suspicious death. A truck driver, Raja faced allegations of hunting wild animals off Bargur and Mettur in Tamil Nadu and along the border with neighbouring Karnataka.

He faced a case in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka in connection with poaching. Also, a case was pending against him in Kolathur (Salem District) over gambling. On February 14, Raja had been to Chamarajaranagar bordering Tamil Nadu for hunting.

He could have 'accidentally drowned' or may have jumped into the river 'for some other reason,' police said.

It could have happened close to Mettur to Male ahadeshwara hills Road near Palaru River bridge between February 14 and 17. The incident was reported at 3 PM on Friday to the district police.

They declined to specify if Raja drowned after sustaining bullet injuries or if it was only a case of drowning. His body was found floating on the river bank and it was sent to Salem Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy, they said. Bargur police (Erode District) are investigating.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin condoled the death of Karavadiayan and announced Rs 5 lakh as compensation to the family of the deceased.

He referred to the allegations of the victim's relatives about Karnataka Forest personnel shooting him dead.

"I strongly condemn the firing by the Karnataka Forest Department," he said.

The victim's family will be paid the amount from the Chief Minister's relief fund, he said in a statement in Chennai.

Pattali Makkal Katchi leader Anbumani Ramadoss said Raja was shot dead by Karnataka personnel while he was fishing and strongly condemned it. The Rajya Sabha MP said fishing is a routine activity, a source of livelihood and not a crime "The border area with Karnataka is part of India and it is not a border with Sri Lanka or Pakistan." In case, fishing is not permitted in waterbodies on the interstate border, those violating the norm could have been driven away or legal action may have been taken. Killing is a huge crime and unpardonable, he said. This is not the first time Karnataka indulged in opening fire and in 2018, a Tamil Nadu fisherman Palani was shot dead, he said.

In order to divert the issue, the Karnataka Forest department is spreading fake news that Raja opened fire on its personnel and he died in the ensuing clash. A case should be registered and Karnataka forest personnel involved in killing Raja should be arrested, Anbumani said.

He urged the Tamil Nadu government to provide Rs 50 lakh solatium and a government job to one of the family members of the deceased Raja.

CPI State Secretary R Mutharasan said Karnataka 'continued' to carry out such killings and condemned it. He demanded that the incident be probed by authorities and the kin of the deceased should be provided compensation.

